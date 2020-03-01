Families will not be allowed to visit those repatriated from China during quarantine

South Africans being repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan in China will be treated with dignity inside a quarantine zone once back on home soil — guarded by the military.

Families and other visitors will not be allowed to visit during the 21-day quarantine period, said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The purpose of the quarantine is to isolate a group of COVID-negative people who’ve been exposed to a high risk environment, remove them from that high risk environment, and then allow the incubation period to lapse before being integrated into society, he told a briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday.

There are 151 South Africans who want to join the precautionary evacuation, which is expected to take place within seven to 10 days time.

The details of where they will be housed is not yet public knowledge.

The Sunday Times reported this would be a resort in the Free State province.