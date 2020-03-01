Elderly Buffs half marathon runner dies

A 70-year-old Buffs half-marathon runner died during the race outside East London on Sunday morning.

He collapsed and died 6km into the race after suffering a “massive” heart attack, said marathon organiser Craig Nelson.

He had started his run alongside 750 participants in the half marathon at Python Park and fell at Lion Park, confirmed Nelson. He belonged to the local Seventh Day Adventist club. The incident happened at 7.30am, said witnesses.

The full marathon, which started at Macleantown on the N6 and finished inside the Buffalo Park Cricket stadium, attracted 1,100 runners from across the country.

Nelson said the name of the runner would be released once his family had been notified of his death.