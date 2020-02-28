‘The day I lost hope in SA’ - ‘mom’ in letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa
When SA National Defence Force officer Phumza Skade failed to fetch her baby from day care, the nursery school staff looked after the little girl for six days — unaware that Skade had been murdered.
Skade, 36, was shot twice in the head, prompting a former teacher, with whom she had stayed until matric, to write a heart-rending open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa...
