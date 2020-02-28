News

E-bikes to give ‘Dr Evil’ a go

By Herald Correspodent - 28 February 2020
GENTLE BOOST: A rider takes on one of the stages of the Dr Evil Classic mountain bike race, for which e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular
Organisers of the Dr Evil Classic three-day mountain bike stage race, which takes place in September in the Plettenberg Bay area, say there  are encouraging entries for the e-bike category.

Race co-founder Leon Evans said with the trend of e-bikes continued to increase, the race was adapting along with it.

“There are many e-bikes being sold these days and we feel it’s important to cater for this group of people who also want to experience stage racing.

“We permit any type of bike at the Dr Evil Classic, gravel bikes included,” Evans said.

“We see riders with medical issues such as knee or hip replacements, and those who have heart conditions who have been advised by their doctors not to take their heart rate over 100bpm [beats per minute].”

With an e-bike, as soon as your heart rate goes over 100, you can choose to step up the power level on the bike to lower the heart rate.

“Prices range from R16,000 to R24,000 for front- or rear-hub driven e-bikes, but these are essentially more used as commuting bikes, not for mountain biking,” Evans said.

He reckons e-bikes are the way of the future, with about 80% of bikes sold in Europe now being powered by an integrated electric motor.

