Youngsters set to take on climate crisis

We’re all in this together.

That was the theme of a climate change workshop at a house in Richmond Hill on Thursday, organised by Fridays for Future.

The passionate group of youngsters began by discussing the impact of climate change on various wild animals, group spokesperson Mohini Govender, 13, explained.

“Then we made simple masks representing the different animals.

“We will be wearing them at our protest at Shark Rock Pier from 2-3pm tomorrow [Friday] and holding posters communicating a unified message about the impact of changing weather patterns on all species — including ours.”

Govender said Fridays for Future was a global movement inspired by the action of Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, who was shocked at the apparent lack of action by the Swedish authorities in the face of the stern warnings from scientists of an impending crisis.

Her protests drew public attention and she was joined by other youngsters with the same concerns.

“It was not long until young people the world over began taking to the streets on Fridays to voice their own concerns about the climate and ecological crisis that we seem to be ignoring.”

Parallel to the efforts of this movement, others like the Water Protectors of Canada, and Zero Hour and Youth Climate Strike in the US, as well as various indigenous grass roots organisations, were working towards the same end, she said.

Closer to home they had also been inspired by Parktown Girls High School Johannesburg pupil Raeesa Noor- Mahomed who had embarked on a boycott of school every Friday to demand that government ban single-use plastics, place recycling bins in public places, use eco-bricks to build and make climate change a compulsory part of the school curriculum.

The Nelson Mandela Bay chapter of Fridays for Future was launched last year and they sought to reach out to scholars and students across the metro, she said.

“Our small group is calling on Port Elizabethans to take the scientists’ warnings seriously and to join us in standing up for our future. Who else is going to do it for us?”