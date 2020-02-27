Two saved, seven still missing after two boats go down off Cape Town

Two survivors were rescued from the sea with severe hypothermia on Thursday amid a hunt for nine alleged perlemoen poachers off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard.

The men were flown to a rescue base at Clifton, said National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

They were spotted about 1,400m off Bakoven several hours into the search for the nine missing men.

Lambinon said the air and sea search for the remaining alleged poachers was continuing between Oudekraal and Mouille Point.

A rigid inflatable, which was partly submerged, had been located and was towed to Cape Town harbour.