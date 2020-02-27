Relief as Treasury opts not to increase VAT and personal taxes

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief after the National Treasury decided against increasing value added tax (VAT), pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) or other personal income taxes.

Economists had expected an increase in these taxes to make up for the R63bn shortfall in revenue, which is R10bn more than the shortfall announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in October in the medium-term budget.

But the Treasury decided against increasing these taxes, saying SA had a relatively high tax-to-GDP ratio when compared with other countries at a similar level of development.

“New tax increases at this time could harm the economy’s ability to recover,” Mboweni said.

In 2018, the government increased VAT from 14% to 15%, prompting a huge outcry, especially from unions, about the effect this would have on the poor.

Now the Treasury has announced further personal income tax relief, including an increase in the tax-free threshold from R79,000 to R83,000 a year.

Mboweni said further tax relief meant that workers who earned R460,000 a year would see their taxes reduced by nearly R3,400 a year, while those earning R265,000 a year would enjoy tax reductions of more than R1,500 a year.

The minister told journalists he would have loved to have announced additional tax relief, but the country’s finances did not allow for it.

“It would be foolhardy to increase taxes in such a difficult situation. In difficult situations such as this it would have been preferable to actually have far deeper tax cuts to spur demand and growth in the process.”

The government is considering introducing new taxes, including taxation of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products this financial year, as well as possible levies on plastic straws and plastic cutlery.

These levies will be implemented only in the next financial year.

The Treasury said heated tobacco products, which are inhaled by users, would immediately be taxed at a rate of 75% of the excise tax on cigarettes.

It also intends to start taxing electronic cigarettes — which contain tobacco but not nicotine or other chemicals — by 2021.

The Treasury has also adjusted the threshold for transfer duties, meaning people who buy property costing R1m or less will no longer have to pay transfer duty.

Measures to enhance PAYE and personal income tax administration could result in most individual taxpayers not having to file annual income tax returns in future. — TimesLIVE