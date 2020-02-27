Prasa finds R7.8m at 11th hour to pay lawyers in R6bn case
In an 11th-hour bid to stave off the risk of losing a multibillion-rand court case, SA’s embattled passenger rail agency finally paid its lawyers.
Prasa’s payment to Werksmans Attorneys was made on the eve of a nearly R6bn legal battle with Siyangena Technologies, which was set to be heard in the Pretoria High Court this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.