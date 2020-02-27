POLL | What do you think about the Bay’s new load-shedding schedule?

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

That was the reaction after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announced on Wednesday it was introducing new load-shedding schedules from March 2.

The Bay has suffered some of the longest bouts of load-shedding in the country since the municipality first developed the original schedule in 2014.

The new schedules are aimed at lessening the burden on domestic users and start cutting power to industry on stages 5 to 8.

Electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela said the municipality had spent more than a year planning the new schedule.

Now domestic users will not experience load-shedding for longer than 2½ hours at a time from Monday but industrial areas — which were exempt from blackouts in the past — will be hit with four-hour bouts if Eskom implements stages 5 to 8 load-shedding.

There were mixed reactions on the HeraldLIVE Facebook page.