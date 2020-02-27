Gran’s hellish wait before ‘snatched’ teen is dumped at mall

Jane climbs into the front seat of the Times Select car, as we rush to the Maponya Mall. There had been news of her grandson, who had been missing, presumed kidnapped, for two days.



But the gogo didn’t know what news awaited her once she arrived, as reporters offered words of encouragement during the drive...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.