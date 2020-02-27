Former soldier who went on shooting spree 'holding state to ransom' with mystery illness claim

The state, in the murder trial of a former SANDF soldier, says it is being held to “ransom” after sentencing was postponed for the third time.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo made yet another brief appearance in the Durban high court on Thursday, where his sentencing was postponed because he complained of being ill. This is the third time the matter has been postponed because of his illness.

“He went to the prison hospital (yesterday) and was given a Panado. He said he has been vomiting and was feeling dizzy. He said he was not fit to stand today,” said Ngcobo’s lawyer Mhlonipheni Sibiya.

Ngcobo sat crouched in the dock and on two occasions ran down the stairs to the holding cells as he appeared to be physically ill.

“I have some difficulty with the theatrics happening here. I have conversed with the court staff and they say he was fine when he got here. We are being held to ransom, we have no medical evidence that he is sick,” said state prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of an automatic rifle and possession of ammunition.