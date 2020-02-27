Double murder accused to wait a month for judgment

A man accused of murdering an alleged gangster and a teenager, will have to wait at least a month to hear his fate after closing arguments were heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.



Neville van Belling, 38, faces charges including two of murder, two of attempted murder, two of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and two of being involved in criminal gang activities...

