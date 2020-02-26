WATCH LIVE | Tito Mboweni delivers much anticipated budget speech

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will on Wednesday deliver the much-anticipated 2020/21 budget speech.

In these challenging economic times, South Africans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether there will be any financial relief in this financial year.

Enormous pressure lies on Mboweni as the country struggles to resolve major administration problems crippling state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA, which have had to rely on numerous bailouts from the government just to keep afloat.

As to the bane of the working class, it remains to be seen whether tax will be increased.