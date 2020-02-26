Trump, accused of sexual misconduct himself, hails Weinstein verdict

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes conviction was a "great victory" for women, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday -- without acknowledging the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct he has faced.

The disgraced Hollywood movie producer was found guilty on Monday of rape and sexual assault in a verdict hailed as a historic landmark by the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

"From the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing," Trump said at a news conference in India.

"It was a great victory. And sends a very strong message, very, very strong message," he added.

Weinstein, 67, was acquitted of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault by the New York court, charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

But he faces up to 29 years in prison for criminal sexual acts in the first degree and third-degree rape.

"He was a person I didn't like," Trump told reporters in New Delhi. "I just was not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well."

Trump, 73, failed to mention that at least 16 women have accused him of sexual misconduct.