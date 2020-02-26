Trio who 'stayed on the premises' bust after death of woman, 84, on farm

Gauteng police have arrested a woman, her son and his friend following the murder of an 84-year-old woman on a farm in Fochville on Monday.

A manhunt led police to Klerksdorp, in the North West, where the trio were caught.

"The farm worker reported on duty at the farm on Monday morning. He knocked at the door looking for his employer. After receiving no response, he became suspicious," said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

"He walked around the house and noted the bedroom window that was forced open. He immediately informed the next-door tenant and they called family members, who subsequently notified the police."

While searching the house on the farm Elandsfontein, police found the body of the elderly woman hidden under a pile of clothing in the dining room.