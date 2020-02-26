MEC Kwazi Mshengu's R500,000 BMW hire being probed by public protector

The KwaZulu-Natal office of the public protector is investigating the use of taxpayers' money to rent a car for provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

DA KZN education spokesperson Imran Keeka said on Wednesday that he had met the public protector team and confirmed that the matter was being probed.

“As the complainant in this issue, the DA was invited to make further submissions to the PP’s investigating team," said Keeka. "At the heart of the matter is the fact that MEC Mshengu and his department spent almost R500,000 – nearly R100,000 per month - on hiring a luxury BMW X7 over some five months."