Inaccuracies in statement, alleged Omotoso victim admits

Discrepancies in the statement state witness Andisiwe Dike gave to police after she left the mission house of Timothy Omotoso were highlighted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

During the third day of the trial Dike, 30, under cross-examination by Omotoso’s defence attorney, Peter Daubermann, admitted there were glaring inaccuracies in the first and only statement she gave to police in January 2018.

Dike disputed that she was approached by Omotoso’s co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, after a church crusade and that Omotoso had penetrative sex with her.

This was after Dike graphically detailed how Omotoso allegedly sexually assaulted her days after she arrived at the Durban mission house in May 2016.

Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho pleaded not guilty on Monday to 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape to sexual assault, racketeering and human trafficking.

The trial continues.