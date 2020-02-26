Grade 8 pupil dies, two hurt as table collapses in Limpopo classroom

A grade 8 pupil has died in hospital and two others were injured on Tuesday when a table collapsed as they were sorting books at Phala Secondary School in Broekman village, Limpopo.

Provincial education MEC Polly Boshielo on Wednesday expressed shock at the incident.

"The department learnt that the three learners were sorting out books in their learning and teaching support materials resource classroom. Unfortunately, during the process, a table broke and fell on the three learners," said department spokesperson Sam Makondo.

The three pupils were transported to Helen Franz Hospital. One was assessed and discharged but the other two were transferred to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital, where one of them subsequently died.

The third pupil is still under medical supervision in Polokwane, said Makondo.

Boshielo said the department had dispatched a team to offer trauma counselling to pupils, teachers, support staff and the bereaved family.