Couples treated to romantic breakfast with soul singers

To close off the month of love in style, five Port Elizabeth couples were treated to an exclusive live performance with breakfast from South African afro-soul singers Musa Sukwene, Semito and Thembeka Mnguni during their visit to the city on Wednesday.

The couples scored the opportunity through a telephonic competition on Umhlobo Wenene FM’s iBrakfesi Eyondlayo Ekuseni (BEE) as a late Valentine’s Day celebration.

One of the couples, Ntsikelelo and wife Nonkosi Yose, of Zwide, said it was the first time they had celebrated Valentine’s in their 28 years of marriage.

Nonkosi said the breakfast was also a pleasant distraction from her sister’s recent death.

“Right after I received news from the BEE that my husband and I had won this breakfast, I got a call to notify me about my sister’s passing.

“So, the breakfast has been a comforting treat for us,” she said.

“We don’t really have a tradition of celebrating Valentine’s or treating each other to anything, so dining with celebrities whose music I happen to enjoy is something my husband and I will never forget,” she said.

Nontsikelelo said she had recently introduced Semito’s music to her husband and he seemed to be enjoying it.

“My favourite song by Semito is Ndizozisola and, even though my husband has always loved Ringo, he’s starting to become a big fan of Semito too,” she said.

One of the points of the partnership with Umhlobo Wenene, Semito said, was to personally connect with his fans, to share and promote love.

“One of the things I looked forward to with this partnership, was to ignite love between couples because sometimes couples who have been together for a long time don’t really have these special moments where they celebrate each other like this.

“I also loved sharing the stories behind my music. Some of the couples also told me about their own love stories,” Semito said.

Ndizozisola is a track from Semito’s new sophomore album of the same name.

He was in Port Elizabeth to promote the album while Sukwene and Mnguni promoted their singles Woza La and Istimela. All three projects are love songs.

Sukwene’s Woza La (Come here/ come closer) hit digital platforms last month, to the delight of the Mthande hitmaker’s fans.

“Love is a big part of my brand and, though I’m in the process of re-evaluating myself, I will always be the Musa who sings about love,” Sukwene said.

“When this idea to celebrate love with couples arrived, it aligned with my brand, because these are the people I sing for.”

The singer, with three albums to his name, said he had some inner work to do before releasing another album.

“I think I’ll only drop an album in two years because I’m at an experimental stage right now where I’m just trying to get to know myself better, so dropping an album right now would be in vain,” Sukwene said.

Former The Voice contestant Mnguni’s single Istimela was also released in January.

Mnguni said the song expressed the emotions that accompany the process of opening oneself up to love again after a heartbreak.

“I write about my experiences with love knowing there are a lot of people who go through the same things but can’t necessarily put it in words,” Mnguni said.

“I write love songs, regardless of the context.

“In my previous songs, I wrote about heartbreak because it was the space I was in at the time, but the bottom line is always love,” Mnguni said.

The singer said her first album has been completed but would not be released until she had established enough of a relationship with her fans.

“I don’t want to just drop a whole album without releasing a few singles here and there for my fans to know me and for me to see how they react to different songs,” she said.

Woza La and Istimela are available on digital music platforms while Ndizozisola is available in both physical and digital music stores.