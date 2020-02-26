News

Convicted Durban couple on the run after stealing jewellery worth R5m

By Orrin Singh - 26 February 2020
A Durban couple is still on the run after being convicted of a jewellery store robbery in 2013. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/nd3000

A police manhunt is under way for a Durban couple convicted of a multimillion-rand jewellery heist several years ago.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the Durban regional court had issued a warrant of arrest for Mohammed Billal Sheik, 37, and Zahida Rahaman, 42, who were convicted for burglary but absconded before they could be sentenced.

“On April 16 2013, the pair broke into a business premises in the Durban North policing precinct and stole jewellery worth more than R5m,” said Mbele.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer, detective warrant officer Vicky Moodley, on 083 923 5299 or Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849.

Mohamed Billal Sheik and Zahida Rahaman were convicted but absconded before being sentenced.
Image: Saps

