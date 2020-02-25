WATCH | Python's venison breakfast interrupted on Zimbali golf course

An African rock python was spotted ready to devour its breakfast, a buck, on the seventh hole of the prestigious Zimbali Golf Course on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.

However, it was disturbed and slithered off.

“Often, when people come across a huge snake like that, it's quite an amazing experience for them, so they want to get closer, but it actually scares the snake off. In this case, the snake abandoned the meal and moved on,” Zimbali environmental manager Brendan Smith told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

A video clip of the snake next to its prey under a tree has been doing the rounds on social media.