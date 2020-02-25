More video clips emerge of Malema firing ‘automatic rifle’

PREMIUM

The state is pinning its hopes on four video clips in their case against firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema, who stands accused of discharging what appeared to be an automatic rifle in public, his lawyer revealed on Monday.



Malema’s Gauteng-based lawyer, Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys, speaking outside the East London regional court, said the state had handed over to the defence the case docket which he said also contained four video clips of the incident that allegedly took place during the EFF’s fifth anniversary rally at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018...

