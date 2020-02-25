Mbalula orders independent inquiry into fatal CAA plane crash

He said he had noted that the AIID, in conducting this investigation, had taken "reasonable" measures to ensure independence and objectivity.

This, he said, included the appointment of an independent expert, who is a former managing director of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

"I am equally mindful of the concerns raised by the families on the potential conflict of interest on the part of the South African Civil Aviation Authority, due to the fact that the aircraft in question belonged to SACAA and the personnel who manned the flight were SACAA employees," said Mbalula.

"Having considered the preliminary report, I have deemed it appropriate and directed that an independent inquiry be undertaken, considering that the aircraft belonged to SACAA and in order to be compliant with the legal principle of nemo iudex in re sua causa (no-one is judge in his own cause).

"In the coming weeks, arrangements to appoint an independent authority to take the investigation to its logical conclusion will be expedited in line with the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organisation] prescripts, and details thereof will be made public.

"We are committed to ensuring that this investigation is finalised as quickly as possible."