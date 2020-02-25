Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple
It started with a simple comment – “handsome guy” – followed by a friendship request on Facebook. Fast-forward a few weeks, and a 20something couple is engaged and planning a spring wedding.
Isaiah Samoan-Joe Harry, 28, says he knew the power of the social media group, #ImStaying, and that is why he posted a picture on that group in January. He was searching for the woman who had photobombed his selfie...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.