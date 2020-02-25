Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple

It started with a simple comment – “handsome guy” – followed by a friendship request on Facebook. Fast-forward a few weeks, and a 20something couple is engaged and planning a spring wedding.



Isaiah Samoan-Joe Harry, 28, says he knew the power of the social media group, #ImStaying, and that is why he posted a picture on that group in January. He was searching for the woman who had photobombed his selfie...

