Epic swim is music to the children’s ears

It has taken nearly 15 years for international musician and marathon swimmer Carina Bruwer to muster the courage to do a 21km swim from Nelson Mandela Bay’s Hobie Beach to the Coega harbour.

Bruwer, 40, wants to become the first woman — and second person — to complete the swim on Saturday, all in the name of raising awareness and funds for a non-profit foundation that offers violin lessons to children from the city’s townships.

“I have done several big swims, including the English Channel, False Bay and Gibraltar Straits, however, I’ve always wanted to do another big and meaningful crossing in SA.

“When Muzukidz opened a branch in PE, I knew that it was time for me to attempt the monster swim,” Bruwer, Africa’s only side-flute performer, who has played at a number of international festivals, said.

Muzukidz has been changing lives through music in Cape Town since 2015, offering violin lessons in a space where youngsters from disadvantaged communities can interact, learn and play together with children from wealthier communities and become friends.

“When I had my kids, my priorities changed and although I kept up my fitness in the pool, extreme swimming naturally had to take a back seat,” Bruwer said.

“I did, however, miss open-water swimming.

“Embarking on a big swim is time-consuming and it takes up so much of one’s energy.

“So I told myself if I was going to swim again, I needed to do it in a way that was not just for my enjoyment.

“I had to swim to make a difference, I had to swim for hope,” Bruwer said.

Founder and teacher at Muzukids, Maria Botha, said the programme had changed the lives of at least 350 primary school pupils since its inception.

The Port Elizabeth branch — at Settlers Park primary school — was opened in April last year and has enabled 160 grade R and grade 1 pupils to take violin lessons.

“We take children in from grade R with the intention to stay with them for the next 15 years of their lives,” Botha said.

“Science and neurological studies have proven that with just three months of being exposed to the violin and this kind of learning, the child will gain lifelong intellectual and emotional capacity.

“Music makes children dream and getting children to dream is a very important part of our programme,” Botha said.

She said raising awareness helped ensure that the programme was sustainable — and Bruwer’s swim was a great way of doing so.

“We were fortunate to get sponsorship when we started here in Port Elizabeth, but that was a starting point.

“When people look at her [Bruwer] — as an international musician — they will see everything that she associates herself with, such as this project.

“And we will reap the benefits of her swim — and we truly appreciate that,” Botha said.

Bruwer said the swim between Summerstrand and Bluewater Bay was a solid crossing and that she hoped it could become a marathon route soon.

“PE swimmer Kyle Main has done this route, so it is also important for me to help establish this as a new swim for future open-water swimmers to follow.

“It is never easy to be in the water for such a long time, but it is also absolutely blissful.

“It’s a very special feeling to be out there in the wild open sea, doing what you love,” she said.

Some of the challenges that Bruwer could face, apart from the unpredictable currents and winds, include blue bottles, jellyfish and sharks.

However, sharks are the least of her worries — Bruwer said what concerned her most was the possibility of getting hypothermia.

“My body is very sensitive to the cold, but I’m hoping that the PE waters will smile on me,” she said adding that at least the water would be warmer than in Cape Town.