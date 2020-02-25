Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Tazne van Wyk's family in Elsies River

The grieving parents of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk are expecting a visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Flats suburb of Elsies River on Tuesday.

The Western Cape ANC confirmed Ramaphosa’s visit to 65 Clare Street, where Tazne was last seen by her parents before she was allegedly kidnapped by Moehydien Pangaker.

The 54-year-old has been charged with her murder, and Ramaphosa’s visit to “express his heartfelt condolences and sympathy” follows a riot after Pangaker’s appearance in Goodwood magistrate's court on Friday.

Hundreds of protesters torched houses and flats which the community alleged were used as drug dens and brothels. The community also alleged that Pangaker took Tazne to one of the houses before he murdered her.

Pangaker was arrested in the Eastern Cape and allegedly led police to the murder scene in Worcester and was able to point out a stormwater pipe where they found the girl's body.