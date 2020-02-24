Nelson Mandela Bay medics under attack
Emergency services workers in Nelson Mandela Bay are under attack — with three ambulance crews targeted separately in just one week.
Two of the attacks happened during the protests in the Vastrap informal settlement near Boosen Park on Wednesday, when one ambulance was torched and another stoned, and the third happened in Walmer at the weekend while the medics were treating a pregnant woman. ..
