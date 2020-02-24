First heritage centre for SA’s first people. It’s about time
When Sara “Saartjie” Baartman stepped onto the podium at Picadilly Circus in London on November 24 1810, derogatively billed The Hottentot Venus, it was a moment that defined the colonial mindset of the time: white supremacy, exhibitionism of “the other”, European eugenics.
But even by 1936, this showcasing of another human being – a Khoi or a San – as some type of “exotic” science specimen, was still taking place in the form of an “authentic Bushman camp” in Johannesburg, and those “chosen” by academics were fitted with labels around their necks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.