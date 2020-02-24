Classy racing at tour’s Coastal Classic event

As the sun set on the 35th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour on Sunday afternoon, cyclists and spectators alike were already planning new strategies ahead of their return to the event next year.

Picture-perfect conditions were on offer for the event on Sunday morning, with Team Alfa Bodyworks rider Byron Munton and Team Gumtree’s Hayley Preen claiming overall wins in the main event — the Coastal Classic race.

More than 1,300 cyclists of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels took to the streets of Port Elizabeth, starting at 6am and navigating their way along some challenging routes in both the 106km Coastal Classic and the 55km Pursuit races.

As the day warmed up, spectators made their way to the event Race Village at Pollok Beach, where food trucks, face painting, jumping castles and a VIP tent catered for both cyclists and spectators.

Second-placed male cyclist Rocco King, 21, of Team MadMacs, said he was almost certain to return for the next instalment of the race next year.

“The support was excellent and so were the race marshals,” King said.

“This is one of the few races where, no matter which team I am riding for, I always ask them to do this race because I love it so much,” he said, adding this was his best result in the three races he had completed so far.

Second-placed female rider Kim Le Court, 23, participating for Team Demacon, said the support along the course gave competitors the extra edge to push through.

“The support is always amazing,” Le Court said.

“On every little climb there are people cheering you on.

“I don’t know many people here, so to have that kind of motivation when you are in pain and struggling just gives you that extra burst of energy to carry on.”

Spectator Mbuyiseni Tshabalala said he was at the race to cheer on some friends and family, as well as the rest of the field, as they made their way past the finish line.

“This was a great event.

“To see all the youngsters, especially from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, being able to race among some of the city’s top cyclists can only help them build confidence in their own abilities,” Tshabalala said.

The Herald and Weekend Post acting editor Rochelle de Kock said she was proud to be part of a prestigious event which aimed to get people, especially children, to lead active and healthier lifestyles.

“This is the 35th instalment of this race and it is a big flagship event for us,” De Kock said.

“We have social upliftment where we give complimentary entries to young people who [otherwise] might not have been able to enter the event.

“The exciting thing about it is that we are getting a younger and wider demographic involved in leading active lifestyles.

“It also encourages community spirit and that is what you see here today [yesterday] — people from different communities coming together to celebrate what is a big event in Port Elizabeth every year.”

The Ultimate Quest titles, awarded for the fastest combined time from the 80km Extreme MTB event in Addo last week and Sunday's 106km Classic, went to Jason Peach, of Team Eastern Wheelers Youth Cycling Club, and Anriette Schoeman, of Team Africasilks BestMed.

The King and Queen of the Mountain titles went to race winners Munton and Preen.