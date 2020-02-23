WATCH | One dead after flash floods sweep vehicles off bridge in KZN
Three vehicles were swept off a bridge by flash floods, claiming the life of a 28-year-old woman while others managed to escape to higher ground on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday evening.
Heavy rain caused flooding in the Nonoti and Kwadakuza areas.
IPSS Medical Rescue were alerted to vehicles being washed off a low lying bridge in the Nonoti area, setting in motion a rescue operation. SAPS K9 search and rescue and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were also notified.
Video footage of the search was shared by Dasen Thathiah on Twitter.
A woman has been killed after she was swept away amid flash floods on KZN’s North Coast last night. She was later found in a tree. 3 vehicles were washed off a low-lying bridge in Nonoti. 3 other people escaped. Video of search operations with @IPSSRescue, @NSRI and SAPS K9. pic.twitter.com/oYdNE7Bmvs— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) February 23, 2020
“On the teams arrival it was established that three vehicles were washed away and that three occupants, including a child, managed to escape to higher ground,” IPSS said in a statement.
“Unfortunately a 28-year-old female lost her footing and got caught in the strong flowing water and was swept away.”
Rescuers from IPSS and NSRI searched the river for the missing woman while police K9 Dante and his handler Clinton, searched the flood plains alongside the river.
“Approximately 1km downstream, with the assistance of K9 Dante, the female’s body was located 3m up in a tree.
“Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” said IPSS.