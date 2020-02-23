Smiles all round at cyclethon

The Smile Foundation Cyclethon drew more than 200 people to the annual event at Pollok Beach in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, and participants helped raise funds for children to receive plastic and reconstructive facial surgery.



For a fee of R160, participants secured a seat on one of the sponsored spinning bikes and sweated it out for an hour...

