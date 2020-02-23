Plus-size models set sights on pageant title

“Little girls need to know that how you see yourself is more important than what’s on the outside.”

This was said by one of two Port Elizabeth plus-size models when explaining what inspired her to enter a beauty pageant aimed at changing perceptions of fuller-figured women.

The two beauties are set to compete in international beauty pageants in Bloemfontein in April.

Zoleka Bikani, 53, and Nadeen Heys, 36, will be competing in the national leg of the Miss SA Plus Intercontinental 2020 and the Miss SA Plus World 2020, respectively.

Heys hails from Richmond Hill, while Bikani lives in Kwa-Dwesi in Port Elizabeth.

Miss SA Plus World caters for the 20 to 39 age group, while Miss SA Plus Intercontinental 2020 caters for women aged 40 and over.