PE police seek help to identify woman found dead with stab wounds in salt pans

Police in Algoa Park, Port Elizabeth, are seeking the help of the local community to identify a young woman who was found dead with multiple stab wounds and bruises to the body in the salt pans in Missionvale.

Police said they were summoned to the salt pans early on Friday morning where they discovered the body of a female aged between 20 and 25 who was dressed only in a black gown with no underwear.

“She was wearing a black pump shoe while the other shoe was in the water. There was an olive green cloth/scarf wrapped around her neck. She had multiple stab wounds and bruises to her body.

“The identity of the young woman is unknown at this stage,” police said.

“A case of murder has been opened. Anyone who can assist police in their investigation or may be able to identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall at SAPS Algoa Park on 064 085 7476 or 041 4011061 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” police added.