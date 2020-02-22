Missing this comedy festival would be madness

The Madness Comedy Festival is bringing the second leg of its No Doubt Tour to Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday February 28.

The comedy festival has a history of sold-out shows as a result of attracting crowd favourites to the stage.

The 2020 instalment will see the likes of Liya Nqaba, Luphelo Kodwa, Felix Hlophe, Vusi “Oulik” Sono, Bhodloza Madala and others bringing their jokes to the Boardwalk International Convention Centre in Port Elizabeth.

The Madness Comedy Festival began in 2016, with the aim of highlighting raw comedic talent in the Eastern Cape and opening doors for them to work with big industry names.

The event’s organiser, Nkosikhona “Madala” Dladla, says the festival is a great platform for upcoming stand-up comedians from the province to showcase their talent.

“The line-up is made up of comedians who are from the Eastern Cape.

“We want to show people that there is talent in the Eastern Cape and that it is recognised.

“The aim is to grow these guys from the Eastern Cape and make them realise they do not need to move to Johannesburg to become successful in the industry.

“It is possible right here at home.” Dladla said.

Nqaba is one of the main acts of the festival and always a crowd favourite.

Nqaba, who hails from Kentani, is known for the comedic videos he posts online, but he has since also branched out into stand-up comedy.

“I started doing MC work at small events to see if I could do this stand-up comedy thing.

“So far, I have been doing very well,” Nqaba said.

“My comedy is about the issues we are facing in SA.

“I try to find the humour in different situations.

“The Madness Comedy Festival is a big platform for upcoming comedians like myself to show off our talent.”

Kodwa, from King William’s Town, started his comedy in church in 2015.

“I started doing comedy in church, so my comedy style is very clean and inspired by life.

“I talk about things that relate to everyone.

“I am excited to come to Port Elizabeth with the Madness Crew.

“It’s amazing to feel like I’m a part of something great,” Kodwa said.

Sono, from Komani, says he has always had a funny bone and is excited to share it with his audience.

“I’ve always been a naughty kid. I used to be the one that always makes jokes in class.

“My comedy is my imagination; I give it life and make it funny,” Sono said.

Tickets to next Friday’s show are available at Computicket.

For more information, visit The Madness Comedy Festival Facebook page.