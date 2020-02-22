Another Fort Hare student killed

The 30-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Alice in the early hours of Saturday was identified as a University of Fort Hare student.

This brings the number to to two UFH students who have died in the past two weeks.

At least 10 UFH students died last year. The student who cannot be named at the moment was a witness in the murder of another University of Fort Hare student Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death on February 8.

The student who cannot be named at the moment died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.