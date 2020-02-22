Another Fort Hare student killed
The 30-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Alice in the early hours of Saturday was identified as a University of Fort Hare student.
This brings the number to to two UFH students who have died in the past two weeks.
At least 10 UFH students died last year. The student who cannot be named at the moment was a witness in the murder of another University of Fort Hare student Yonela Boli, who was also stabbed to death on February 8.
The student who cannot be named at the moment died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.
In a letter addressed to university’s dean of student Malinge Gqeba, head of security Mfundo Paliso wrote, “it is with regret that I must inform you of the death of our student who was a friend to the late Yonela Boli.
Gqeba confirmed receiving a report regarding the death of the student. His death happened on the day Boli is being buried at his Seplan village in Cala.
Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the deceased was walking with his friends in High street in Alice when he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in his upper body by an unidentified person.
“He was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital afterwards, where he succumbed to his wound upon arrival,” he said.