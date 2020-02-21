Vastrap residents vow to continue protesting

Irate shackdwellers in Vastrap informal settlement, Booysen Park, have gone on the rampage, burning an EMS ambulance and a security vehicle, and vowing to continue their protest until their grievances are heard.

The arson attacks took place on Wednesday and Thursday morning. There were no reports of injuries.

The protesters are demanding to be moved to serviced land in the nearby Jachtvlakte area, claiming that human settlements political head Andile Mfunda had promised them that this would happen.

Mfunda had reportedly said they would be moved by December, but allegedly went back on his word this year.

Instead, residents claim he has now told them to wait for a different plot, behind the Booysen Park Clinic.

Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the allegations against Mfunda were untrue.

Community member Khaya Makalima said residents would not stop protesting until acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi arrived with trucks to move them to their promised plots in Jachtvlakte, about 1km from Vastrap.

“We are done talking. We don’t want any more lies now. The only thing that will stop us is seeing trucks come to relocate us.

“Mfunda has told us enough lies. We gave him a chance to have a meeting with residents yesterday [Wednesday] and he didn’t pitch. He suddenly feels unsafe,” Makalima said.

“We warned him that we won’t stop until we get what we want and he arrogantly told us to toyi-toyi and burn away.”

On Thursday morning, protesters torched a Izikathi Security Services vehicle in Vastrap after an EMS ambulance was petrol-bombed in Qunu, Booysen Park, overnight.

Protesters dispersed when an armoured Nyala police vehicle arrived on the scene on Thursday morning.

At about 10.30am, a group of residents could be seen stripping the burnt security vehicle while the Nyala was patrolling elsewhere.

The residents said they had learnt that the same land they were promised had also been promised to Qunu residents.

Qunu resident Lee-Anne Bailey said: “Since [Ward 29 councillor Vukile] Dyele became councillor here [nearly] five years ago, there has never been any relocation.

“We are going to fight for our land and Dyele must deal with whatever promises he made to Qunu [residents].

“They took Marikana from us, they took Qunu from us and we’re still sitting here. That is our land.”

The residents also complained of inadequate service delivery, saying they had no waste removal service and that the bucket system service was inconsistent.

“We get the bucket system service once a week and when they don’t come at all, we usually throw our stuff around here and our children get sick from it,” Bailey said.



Mniki said the process of relocating residents from Vastrap and Qunu to Jachtvlakte was intended to begin before next week.

“Relocation is a sensitive matter that needs to be dealt with carefully, through thorough consultation and planning.

“This is one of the critical reasons that you will only see movement now. The leadership of the area and the ward councillor have been briefed about these developments,” Mniki said.

Dyele said Thursday afternoon that he had been informed by human settlements boss Simiselo Nogampula that residents would be moved to Jachtvlakte, as discussed in a meeting in the morning.

“Tomorrow [Friday] I’m going to Mr Nogampula’s office to get written confirmation before I go back and announce to the residents because [Nogampula] had told me that they’re moving them to the area behind the clinic,” Dyele said.