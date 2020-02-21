Uber cites 13,000 jobs created in tough economy

E-hailing service Uber on Friday backed the Competition Commission's recommendation that police should consider forming a specialist unit to deal with violence within SA's transport industry.

Uber said it was "enthusiastic about the endorsement of a specialised division within SAPS which should better address public transport safety-related matters."

The commission's provisional report released on Wednesday, after its inquiry into the public passenger transport market and e-hailing and metered taxi services, also expressed concern about no-go zones for e-hailing services, especially around Gautrain stations.

In response Uber said: "It is especially pleasing that these recommendations include the complete proposed removal of area restrictions, which will allow consumers and drivers to move freely around their city without restrictions, increasing economic opportunities."

Responding to the commission's finding that nearly four out of every five e-hailing operators are working without valid licences, Uber said it is committed to working with the relevant departments to resolve "the numerous issues and extremely lengthy delays on the issuing of operating licences."

"We are doing as much as we can to make this process easier for drivers," it said.