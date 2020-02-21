Taxi driver bust driving 29 children around with no licence

Tshwane metro police on Friday impounded a minibus taxi carrying 29 pupils on the Mabopane highway near Block XX.

They said the taxi operator was not in possession of a driving licence.

The taxi owner was also fined for allowing the taxi driver to operate without proper documents.

TMPD chief Lt-Gen Johanna Nkomo condemned this behaviour and said the department would work hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the city's roads.

The department also advised parents to check how their children are transported to school.