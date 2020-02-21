‘I’m sorry,’ Cyril Ramaphosa tells Julius Malema

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema for allegations made by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that Malema was abusing his wife, Mantoa.

He also apologised to South Africans for the heated exchange where male MPs accused each other — and Ramaphosa — of being women abusers, saying it was unjust, unnecessary and inconsiderate to use gender-based violence to fight political battles.

Ramaphosa addressed Malema in parliament on Thursday , towards the end of his response to the two-day state of the nation address debate.

He also called for a truce between former political allies Malema and Mamabolo.

“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family, honourable Malema,” he said, before adding: “I do hope that my Member of Parliament on this side (Mamabolo) O tla beya marumo fatshe ntwa e fele (“will put down his weapons so the battle can end”).