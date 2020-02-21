News

Don’t call Port Elizabeth Gqeberha

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 21 February 2020

It is a waste of money — build houses, create jobs and deliver services instead.

This formed the bulk of the arguments from almost 500 people who lodged objections to the proposal that Port Elizabeth be renamed Gqeberha...

