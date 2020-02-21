ANC recalls pair implicated in dodgy Nelson Mandela Bay tender letter

The two political support officers whose contact details were listed in a letter telling a company that it had been selected to supply construction equipment to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have been recalled by the ANC.

The letter, which surfaced earlier this week, contained the signature of infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa.

The executive support officers for infrastructure, engineering, electricity and energy, Simphiwe Madlavu, and roads and transport, Nkululeko Mali, are listed as the contacts for any further information.

In a statement on Thursday , ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said after meeting with Lungisa and political head of roads and transport, Rosie Daaminds, it had been agreed to recall the support officers.

Mali and Madlavu, who both denied being involved with the letter earlier this week, could not be reached for comment.

Nqakula said it had also emerged at the meeting that EFF regional secretary Hector Peter was also allegedly involved.

“Those complicit in this [alleged] act of fraud, corruption and criminality resulted in R150,000 exchanging hands,” he said.

“The ANC is calling on the EFF to take action against its regional secretary, who is complicit in matters which are fraudulent and corrupt in their nature,” Nqakula said.

Peter, when contacted, vehemently denied the claims.

“I don’t know about any ANC statement or why my name is there,” he said, declining to comment further.

Nqakula said Lungisa had told the ANC that he was not involved in writing the letter.

“Lungisa assured the ANC that the letter was fraudulent and not appended by him and that it is a member of his support staff and that of roads and transport who are responsible for the authoring and fraudulently appending the document.”

The ANC regional conference takes place next month and Lungisa, who is vying for the chair position, is considered a serious contender with substantial branch support.

Meanwhile, Nqakula said Daamonds had supplied further evidence to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi about what had transpired after the letter was sent to more than five companies.

“But she is not involved in the matter in any shape or form.”

Nqakula said Lungisa and Daamonds had been instructed to report the matter to the police.

The undated letter states the municipality is restructuring its service provider database and including additional companies.

“As such, we request your assistance with providing construction plant for the period of 36 months,” it reads.

“Through our networking system, your company name has been selected for this tender, should you accept you will be required to come [to a meeting] on January 23 in Port Elizabeth.”

The letter is not addressed to any specific company but requests that the firm confirm attendance on or before January 7.

It also does not state which tender the company had been selected for, the work involved or the pricing for construction plant — which is machinery and appliances.

The DA opened a criminal case against Lungisa on Thursday because his signature appeared on the letter.

The case was opened by Bay DA caucus leader Jonathan Lawack at the Humewood police station.

Lawack said the letter showed that Lungisa had deliberately flouted municipal laws by inviting a company to tender for construction plant.

Lungisa denied having ever seen the letter earlier this week and accused Madlavu and Mali of using his electronic signature, to which only he and his personal assistant had access.

However, Lawack said regardless of the denial, the saga revealed aspects of criminality that the police needed to investigate.

“We call on the police to act swiftly against anyone found to be guilty and ensure they face the full might of the law.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed a case had been opened.

Lungisa said: “Lawack should go back to looking after his grandchildren. He does not know what he is talking about.”