Zuma played no role in my appointment at SAA - Dudu Myeni

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni told the North Gauteng High Court that former president Jacob Zuma played no role in her appointment on the board of the state owned airline.

Myeni is on the stand today in her defence in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria as OUTA and SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) want the court to declare her a delinquent director for the rest of her life for allegedly playing a role in plunging the national airliner into financial chaos during her six year term as board chairperson.

Myeni, who's evidence is being led by her lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi, told the court that Zuma only found out when her name was read out in a cabinet meeting as one of those recommended by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan to serve on the SAA's board.