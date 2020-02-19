Phila Ndoda movement aims to foster empathy, not anger

From schoolboys to inmates and initiates, the Phila Ndoda movement is hoping to improve the lives of men while also fighting against women and child abuse.

The Port Elizabeth-based movement, with more than 500 members, was established in 2017 shortly after controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso was arrested with charges including racketeering, contravention of the sexual offences act, human trafficking and rape, among others.

Founder Zolile Dayimani, 53, said his movement connected to the nation’s cry against women and children abuse, and sought ways to uplift and improve men so they could become better citizens.

“The men in our society are always linked up to the abuse of children and women, and that is not how men are supposed to be.

“We are born to be providers, protectors, leaders and not abusers,” he said.

Dayimani said many were caught up in the belief that “men don’t cry" and often failed to speak out and voice their issues and frustrations, which led them to negative practices.

“Most men still believe in the lie that tigers don’t cry," he said.

“We are humans with emotions and it’s good to cry.

“Phila Ndoda is there to create a space where men can speak about their issues and how to behave in society,” he said.

He added that gender-based violence was also affecting men, but that men did not speak out and then took their anger out on innocent people.