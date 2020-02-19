Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report

The drama is related in a Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) report into the emergency, which happened 15 minutes after the aircraft took off from Cape Town, at 6.10pm on August 20 last year.

Due to the failure of the pressure seal around a cargo door, the cabin of the plane suffered rapid decompression.

After the two thuds from the rear of the airplane, "the pressurisation gauge indicated a gradual climb in the cabin altitude, and a few seconds later it became uncontrollable", said the report.

"The aircraft was cleared for an unrestricted descent, with no conflicting traffic. The oxygen masks deployed automatically in the cabin and both cockpit crew members fitted their oxygen masks. An uneventful landing was executed."