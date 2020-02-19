Landmark Makana ruling ‘ignored previous interventions by province’

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda ignored previous attempts by the provincial government to intervene to help turn around the ailing Makana Municipality.

This was the crux of the argument of premier Oscar Mabuyane, his executive, co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha and finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko in court papers in support of their appeal against a landmark judgment ordering them to dissolve the Makana council.

Last month, the court ordered that an administrator be appointed to run the municipality until a new government was installed through fresh elections.

The judgment, which was described as groundbreaking, came after the Unemployed People’s Movement launched an application to place the municipality under administration after a severe sewerage problem in Makhanda’s Extension 6.

But, in the papers filed on Tuesday, Mabuyane and the others argued that the court had misdirected itself by identifying portions of a February 2015 draft financial recovery plan as though it was an existing provincial intervention, which was not the case.

“The draft [recovery plan] in fact refers to the fact that the provincial executive had instituted an intervention and an administrator was appointed in 2014 and an acting chief financial officer was deployed [to the municipality] by the provincial planning and treasury in 2014.”

The Herald reported on January 30 that the premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said the work the provincial executive council was doing through its intervention in the Makana municipality needed to be taken into consideration by the court.

Sicwetsha said the executive council’s interventions had helped the municipality pay its Eskom account on a regular basis.

The appellants argue in the papers that the court overlooked the fact that a petition on November 6 2018 calling for the dissolution of the Makana council made no mention of previous interventions.

A date for the court hearing has yet to be determined.