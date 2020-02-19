Arrested NMU students apply for bail

The bail application of four students arrested at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday is under way in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

The four were among seven arrested for allegedly damaging infrastructure and contravening a court interdict.

Three were released later.

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of masked students – armed with bricks – spent most of the morning chasing NMU students from lectures and setting off fire alarms.

A group of about 60 students sang and danced outside the court on Wednesday as proceedings got under way.

Magistrate Abigail Beeton said: “This is a schedule six offence which places the onus on the accused to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it would be in the interest of justice to permit your release.”