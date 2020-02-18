Zille leaves Twitter over ‘grotesque treatment’ of grandchild

Several comments to that post were vitriolic, with one user saying Zille had turned the child into her “maid”.

Another Twitter user replied: “Scenario: ma’am Helen is sitting with a whip and ordering the poor girl, like how Helen’s Caucasian grandfather did.”

Following the responses she received, Zille announced in a series of tweets on Monday that she was closing her account.

“I say goodbye to some of my followers, and good riddance to the haters, bots and sock-puppets that constitute such a large percentage of my 1.4-million plus followers,” she said.

She then announced she had opened a private Twitter account, known as @ZilleTweets, where only approved followers could see her tweets.