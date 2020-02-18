NMU students arrested for intimidation

Seven Nelson Mandela University students were arrested on Tuesday for disrupting classes and intimidating students.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the seven were arrested for violating a standing interdict, which was read out and enforced on Monday.

She said university management was in a meeting with the SRC delegation when a small group of students disrupted classes and intimidated staff and students on the north and south campuses.

Mbabela said the university was committed to ensuring the necessary disciplinary action was taken against the arrested students.

“The university has deployed security reinforcements and will continue patrolling with the aim of securing the campuses and lecture venues for staff and students.

“By noon, all roads were cleared and calm restored.

“The university acknowledges the anxieties among staff and students and is actively pursuing measures to normalise operations,” she said.