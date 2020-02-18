Man arrested for Humansdorp shooting

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly gunning down three people in the street earlier in February.

The arrest comes after a deadly shooting on February 2, with Geraldine Bambi, 14, and Keano Visagie, 18, dying on the scene and Cherman Jenneke, 17, succumbing to injuries in hospital.

Two others were taken to hospital after being shot multiple times.

They survived the attack.

The incident unfolded at about 1am when the group approached the Fynbos and Flamingo Street intersection in Gill Marcus, a settlement outside town.

Justin Damons, 22, was arrested on February 5 for the triple murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said he was arrested at a house in Humansdorp after evidence indicated he was the alleged shooter.

Detectives suspect the motive was linked to a drug turf war between rival groups in the area.

The shooting happened when the five were walking home from a tavern.

Several gang-related murders and shootings have occurred in the same area since 2018, when police confirmed that gang-related activity had been noted in the town.

The fatal shootings took place just a year after police warned that Port Elizabeth gangs were moving out of the Bay and into smaller towns such as Jeffreys Bay, Patensie and Humansdorp.

In November, four Humansdorp Senior Secondary School pupils were stabbed in what appeared to be a gang turf war involving schoolchildren, some as young as 14.

The incident was believed to have been triggered by simmering tensions between the half-dozen gangs operating in the area.

According to police, the stabbing was provoked by the return of 30 suspected gang members to school after their suspension earlier in 2019.

Damons will appear on three charges of murder and two of attempted murder.