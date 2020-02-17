Teen arrested, drugs and guns seized in Bethelsdorp

Police have arrested a teenager and confiscated drugs and firearms in a raid in Bethelsdorp.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the anti-gang unit acted on information received and executed a search warrant at a house in Burberry Drive on Friday morning.

Acting with the tactical response team, officers searched the building and the yard, she said.

“They recovered a total of 11,604 Mandrax tablets, 1,397.5 grams of tik and 7,844.4 grams of dagga.

“The sealed packets of Mandrax tablets were found inside as well as hidden in strategic places in the yard.

“The total value of the drugs seized is R623,521.”

Two firearms, a 9mm pistol and a shotgun, were found in a bag in the bedroom, she said.

“The shotgun was reported stolen in Ikamvelihle in August 2016, while the serial number of the 9mm pistol has been filed off.”

Other seizures included more than R31,670 in cash, three measuring scales, one cellphone, record books, 21 rounds of ammunition and a bag, she said.

“A 19-year-old teenager was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs.”

Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the bust and said the illegal possession of firearms and drugs was a growing concern.

“The drug market is known to be linked to gangs,” she said.

“We cannot and will not stand back and allow our neighbourhoods to be controlled by violent thugs.

“We will not cede one street or corner to these illicit traders.”

She said the police appreciated information from law-abiding citizens about criminal activities in their neighbourhoods.

“We urge communities to stand together with the police in our efforts to create a safe and secure environment for all,” Ntshinga added.

The Burberry Drive suspect is due to appear the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court today.